RCMP investigating after firearms stolen in Pictou County, N.S. break-in

HALIFAX -

RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County are investigating a break, enter and theft of firearms that occurred last week at a property in Poplar Hill, N.S.

Pictou County District RCMP says sometime between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9, a suspect or suspects forced open the front door of a property on Macdonald Blackie Road and left with five firearms, ammunition and cash.

RCMP describes the firearms as three .22 Cooey rifles, a 20-gauge shotgun and a .303 British rifle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information as asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.