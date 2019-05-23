

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating after a school bus and Halifax Transit bus collided in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Police responded to the collision at the intersection of Cobequid Drive and Fultz House Lane around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the drivers were the only people inside the buses at the time of the collision.

No one was injured.

One lane of Cobequid Drive was closed for about an hour. It has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.