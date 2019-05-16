

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in New Minas, N.S.

Kings District RCMP received a report Thursday morning that human remains had been found near the end of Jones Road.

Police responded to the scene around 10 a.m. and recovered the remains from the Cornwallis River.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death.

The remains have not been positively identified, but police confirm they belong to a man.

Kings District RCMP and the Kentville Police Service are both working on the case.