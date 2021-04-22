HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP and the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) are investigating after an inmate was assaulted at the Dorchester Penitentiary Friday.

According to a news release from CSC, on April 16, an inmate was found to have been the victim of an assault in the medium security unit of the prison, located in Dorchester, N.B.

No staff members or other inmates were injured.

The CSC says the assailant has been identified and ‘appropriate actions have been taken.’ No other details have been released.