Halifax District RCMP are investigating after a man was stabbed during a violent home invasion in Porters Lake, N.S.

Police say they received a report before 3:30 a.m. Friday that a 26-year-old man had arrived at the Dartmouth General Hospital with a stab wound.

Police say the victim was alone at a residence on Meadowview Drive when two masked men entered the home and assaulted him.

Police say the man was stabbed during the altercation and then drove himself to hospital.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages. There is no word of arrests at this time.