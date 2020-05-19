HALIFAX -- Bathurst RCMP are investigating a case of mischief that caused damage to wind turbines in Caribou Depot, N.B.

Police say sometime between May 17 and the early morning of May 18, someone damaged ten wind turbines at the Caribou Wind Park located off Route 180 near Bathurst.

Police believe someone tried to enter the base section and caused significant damage to the equipment.

Three turbines were rendered inoperable and one turbine sustained damages caused by a fire.

Anyone with information or who may have seen someone in the area of Caribou Wind Park during that time is asked to contact Bathurst RCMP or Crime Stoppers.