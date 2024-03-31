ATLANTIC
    • RCMP investigating after serious crash near Peggy’s Cove

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    A 24-year-old Seabright, N.S., man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious collision on Peggy’s Cove Road.

    RCMP say they responded to the crash on Peggy’s Cove Road at Setag Lane at around 1:05 a.m. on Sunday.

    Police say a pickup truck had veered off the road, striking a fishing boat that was on a property bordering the road.

    Firefighters extracted the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the crash and the investigation is ongoing. Peggy’s Cove Road has reopened after being closed for several hours.

