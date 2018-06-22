

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are investigating after shots were fired near a home in North Preston, N.S.

Police responded to Downey Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of multiple shots fired towards a home in the area.

Police say a small black car was seen leaving the area at the time of the incident.

No one was injured.

Police dogs and members of the forensics unit helped gather evidence at the scene Thursday evening.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.