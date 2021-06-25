HALIFAX -- The Colchester County District RCMP is investigating after receiving a report of a stolen SUV and multiple thefts from other unlocked vehicles in Stewiacke, N.S.

On the morning of June 24, police received a number of calls connected to thefts from unlocked vehicles in Stewiacke. According to police, a white Dodge Journey SUV, with a Nova Scotia licence plate GGJ 382, was also stolen and has not yet been recovered.

Police have provided several pictures and are asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects. RCMP say the man in the black hoodie was noted to have hand and neck tattoos.

"The RCMP would like to remind the public to lock their homes and vehicles, and to keep valuables out of sight," wrote the RCMP in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bible Hill RCMP or Crime Stoppers.