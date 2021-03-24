Advertisement
RCMP investigating anti-Indigenous graffiti on N.S. highway
Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021 11:06AM ADT Last Updated Wednesday, March 24, 2021 11:11AM ADT

HALIFAX -- The Antigonish County District RCMP says it is investigating after anti-Indigenous graffiti was found on Highway 104 near Heatherton, N.S.
Tuesday morning, police say they received a complaint from a driver who saw the offensive graffiti. The Department of Transportation then came and removed it.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact them, or Crime Stoppers.