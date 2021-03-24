HALIFAX -- The Antigonish County District RCMP says it is investigating after anti-Indigenous graffiti was found on Highway 104 near Heatherton, N.S.

Tuesday morning, police say they received a complaint from a driver who saw the offensive graffiti. The Department of Transportation then came and removed it.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact them, or Crime Stoppers.