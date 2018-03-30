

CTV Atlantic





Colchester District RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with an armed robbery.

According to police, officers were called to the report of an armed robbery with a firearm around 6 p.m. Wednesday in Valley, N.S.

The RCMP says the incident took place in an open area near the intersection of Eagle Drive and Salmon Road.

Police say the victim of the robbery was struck with the weapon and sustained minor injuries, but the firearm was not discharged.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 19 and 25-years-old with a slim to medium build, wearing a black toque. Investigators say the suspect was driving a four-door compact sedan at the time.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.