HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating an arson in Merland, N.S. Saturday evening

On September 4 around 8:40 p.m., police say they responded to a fire on Afton Road in the community, which is located in Antigonish County.

Police say they learned that an unknown person had entered a wood lot, broken into an excavator and then lit a vehicle on fire before leaving the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Antigonish RCMP or Crime Stoppers.