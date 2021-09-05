Advertisement
RCMP investigating arson in Merland, N.S.
Published Sunday, September 5, 2021 1:34PM ADT Last Updated Sunday, September 5, 2021 1:35PM ADT
On September 4 around 8:40 p.m., police say they responded to a fire on Afton Road in the community, which is located in Antigonish County.
HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating an arson in Merland, N.S. Saturday evening
Police say they learned that an unknown person had entered a wood lot, broken into an excavator and then lit a vehicle on fire before leaving the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Antigonish RCMP or Crime Stoppers.