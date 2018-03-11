

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating an early morning assault involving a spray irritant in Moncton, N.B.

Police were called to the 400 block of Elmwood Drive for reports that a man had been struck by a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to RCMP, emergency crews found the man who told them he had been assaulted and sprayed with an irritant.

Investigators say they’re still trying to figure out what happened with little help from the victim.

“The investigation has led to date that it is more of maybe a fight that took place between two individuals,” says S/Sgt. Mario Fortin of the Codiac RCMP. “At this point we have no cooperation from the victim so it’s hard for us to really pin point what took place.”

The RCMP says the victim was taken to hospital for treatment and the investigation is ongoing.