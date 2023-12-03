RCMP investigating back-to-back robberies in N.S.
Kings District RCMP is investigating two robberies that happened on Saturday morning in the Annapolis Valley.
In a Sunday news release, police say they responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in Aylesford at around 10:16 a.m.
According to police, a man entered the store and demanded money, causing property damage before fleeing the scene.
Police say they later responded to another robbery report at a pharmacy on Commercial Street in Berwick, N.S., around 10:44 a.m. The man allegedly fled the area with lottery tickets and cigarettes.
No weapons were seen during either incident, according to police.
The suspect was described by police as wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, black jeans, and a black motorcycle helmet with a tinted visor. He was reported to have left both scenes with a black and red motorcycle.
The RCMP says Police Dog Services, the General Investigation Section, and the Forensic Identification Services attended both scenes, and the investigation is ongoing.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
