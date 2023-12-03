RCMP investigating back-to-back robberies in N.S.

Kings District RCMP is investigating two robberies that happened on Saturday morning in the Annapolis Valley.

In a Sunday news release, police say they responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in Aylesford at around 10:16 a.m.

According to police, a man entered the store and demanded money, causing property damage before fleeing the scene.

Police say they later responded to another robbery report at a pharmacy on Commercial Street in Berwick, N.S., around 10:44 a.m. The man allegedly fled the area with lottery tickets and cigarettes.

No weapons were seen during either incident, according to police.

The suspect was described by police as wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, black jeans, and a black motorcycle helmet with a tinted visor. He was reported to have left both scenes with a black and red motorcycle.

The RCMP says Police Dog Services, the General Investigation Section, and the Forensic Identification Services attended both scenes, and the investigation is ongoing.

