HALIFAX -- RCMP is investigating after a canteen at a Cardigan, P.E.I. baseball field was broken into last month.

Kings District RCMP says on June 26, officers received a report of a break, enter and theft at the Cardigan Baseball and Softball Complex-Ball Field located on Chapel Road.

Police say at least one individual gained entry to the canteen on the property causing damages to two doors and locks, and stole 'several types of snacks'.

Police say the break-in occurred sometime between 8 p.m., on June 25 and 8 a.m., on June 26.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area between the evening hours of June 25 and morning hours of June 26, or who has information about the break and enter and theft, is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.