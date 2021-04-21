HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP says it's investigating a cluster of alleged suspicious fires.

Between April 14 and 16, police and fire crews responded to four fires in the North Kingston, N.S. area.

Fire investigators and police later said the early investigation suggests the fires were set on purpose.

Though police did not say how many fires were allegedly set in the original media release on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the RCMP told CTV News the number is four in an email.

The RCMP says the fires were allegedly set in the area of Dahlgren Cres. and Brooklyn St. in the North Kingston area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.