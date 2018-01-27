

RCMP is investigating after a motor vehicle accident sent a 31-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy to hospital.

According to RCMP, the two were travelling together in a vehicle on Highway 8 in Harmony Mills, N.S., when their vehicle left the road around 11 p.m. Friday.

Officers say the men returned to the roadway, but they were struck by an oncoming vehicle.

RCMP says both the driver and passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to South Shore Regional Hospital in Bridgewater.

The investigation is ongoing.