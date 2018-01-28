

RCMP is investigating after a transport truck struck a parked car on a highway near the shores of the Bras d’Or Lakes.

According to RCMP, the parked car was unoccupied at the time of the crash on Highway 105 in Waycobah, N.S., around 7:10 a.m. Sunday.

As a result, officers say the transport truck “jack-knifed,” hit a guard rail and came to rest upright just short of a lake in the area.

RCMP says the man driving the truck was the sole occupant and he was able to remove himself from the vehicle. Officers say he was taken to hospital in Beddeck prior to police arriving on the scene.

RCMP says the driver has been released from hospital with no injuries.

Officers say motorists should expect delays while traveling in the area of Highway 105 for several hours as crews remove debris.

The investigation is ongoing.