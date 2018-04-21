

CTV Atlantic





The Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP is investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman.

The RCMP says the crash happened on Route 845 in Long Reach, N.B.

Police responded to the scene around 2:50 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the woman from Central Greenwich, N.B., passed away at the scene as a result of her injuries. She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

A 39-year-old woman who was driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say she was also the only person in her vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.