RCMP investigating crash that killed N.B. woman
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, April 21, 2018 12:58PM ADT
The Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP is investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman.
The RCMP says the crash happened on Route 845 in Long Reach, N.B.
Police responded to the scene around 2:50 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the woman from Central Greenwich, N.B., passed away at the scene as a result of her injuries. She was the only occupant of the vehicle.
A 39-year-old woman who was driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say she was also the only person in her vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.