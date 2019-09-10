RCMP investigating deaths of man, woman in Dieppe as double homicide
The RCMP respond to a home on Amirault Street in Dieppe, N.B., on Sept. 7, 2019. (Submitted: Wade Perry)
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
The RCMP confirms the deaths of a man and woman in Dieppe, N.B., are being investigated as homicides.
Police were called to a home on Amirault Street just after noon on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a 78-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman inside.
Their identities have not been released.
Police initially said their deaths were considered suspicious. On Tuesday, police confirmed they are investigating their deaths as a double homicide.
Autopsies have been scheduled to determine how they died.
Police don’t believe the incident was random, but they haven’t said anything about a possible suspect.
Anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has information about the incident, is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.