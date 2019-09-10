

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP confirms the deaths of a man and woman in Dieppe, N.B., are being investigated as homicides.

Police were called to a home on Amirault Street just after noon on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a 78-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman inside.

Their identities have not been released.

Police initially said their deaths were considered suspicious. On Tuesday, police confirmed they are investigating their deaths as a double homicide.

Autopsies have been scheduled to determine how they died.

Police don’t believe the incident was random, but they haven’t said anything about a possible suspect.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has information about the incident, is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.