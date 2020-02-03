YARMOUTH, N.S. -- The RCMP is investigating the discovery of human remains in Yarmouth, N.S.

Police say someone walking near the waterfront noticed the remains in the harbour, on the rocks by the shore, shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, and called 911.

No details about the deceased are being released at this time.

The RCMP say it is working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service and the investigation is ongoing.