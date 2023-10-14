RCMP investigating fatal collision near Grosses Coques. N.S.

Meteghan RCMP is investigating a fatal collision on Highway 101 near Grosses Coques, N.S.

In a news release Saturday, police say they responded to the report of a collision at around 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, the driver of a Kia Soul had exited their vehicle and was speaking with another motorist parked behind them when a Ford Edge struck the driver.

Police say the driver of the Kia, a 73-year-old woman from Digby, was dead at the scene. The passenger, a 74-year-old man from Digby, was not injured.

The driver of the Ford, a 76-year-old Kings County woman, as well as the driver of the vehicle parked behind the Kia did not suffer any injuries.

Highway 101 was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since reopened.

Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

