Police are investigating what caused a fatal two-vehicle collision in Cape Breton on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened around 2 p.m. in Red Islands, N.S., along Highway 4.

No details about the victim have been released.

Police have closed the section of highway as they conduct their investigation.

All Traffic on Highway 104 can use alternate route of Highway 105 at the Canso Causeway or detour off Highway 4 at Hay Cove Road and Irish Cove Road.