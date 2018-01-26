

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating a fatal house fire in Lunenburg County.

Police and fire crews responded to a report of a house fire on Northfield Road in Lower Northfield, N.S. at 1:25 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the caller indicated that someone may have been inside the home.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived, which prevented them from entering the home to search for occupants.

Police say multiple fire departments responded to the fire, which took several hours to contain.

An RCMP cadaver dog located human remains at the scene Friday morning. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.