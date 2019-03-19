

Police responded to a fatal accident in Onslow, N.S. Tuesday evening.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police received calls of a vehicle-pedestrian accident on Highway 2 in central Onslow.

Highway 2 is closed in both directions between Pleasant View Drive and Crowes Mills Road. Investigators say the highway will be closed for several hours.

Police are advising motorists to use Highway 104 until Highway 2 reopens.

An accident re-constructionist has been called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing