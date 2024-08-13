ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • RCMP investigating fire set intentionally at N.B. church

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    RCMP is investigating a fire set at a church in Grande-Anse, N.B., on Tuesday.

    Police received a report of the fire on Acadie Street around 4:30 a.m. Officers found the fire confined to a small part of the church, where it was quickly extinguished.

    Nobody was injured in the fire, according to police.

    After some investigation, police determined the fire was set intentionally.

    The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP is now asking anyone with information regarding the fire to contact them at 506-726-5222, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

