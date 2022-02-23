RCMP investigating four-vehicle collision in Coldbrook, N.S.

The RCMP is investigating a four-vehicle collision in Coldbrook, N.S.

Members of the Kentville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a collision on Highway 101 at the Exit 14 on-ramp just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the fire department, there was a fire involving one of the vehicles.

The Kings County Hazmat team was also dispatched to the scene due to a fuel spill.

CTV News reached out to RCMP, who were unable to provide any further details on the crash as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Emergency officials have not confirmed if anyone was injured.

A section of Highway 101 was closed to traffic as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fire officials did not say when it would reopen.

The investigation is ongoing.