

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating a hate crime after racist graffiti was painted on the road outside a home in Berwick, N.S.

Police were called to the home on Maple Avenue at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police believe the word was painted on the road sometime after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police haven’t released any details about the graffiti, only calling is “racist” and “offensive.” They say they are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Investigators canvassed the area, asking neighbours about possible suspects.

No arrests have been made and police are now turning to the public for help.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kingston RCMP.