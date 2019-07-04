Featured
RCMP investigating hate crime after racist graffiti found outside Berwick home
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 10:59AM ADT
The RCMP is investigating a hate crime after racist graffiti was painted on the road outside a home in Berwick, N.S.
Police were called to the home on Maple Avenue at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Police believe the word was painted on the road sometime after 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Police haven’t released any details about the graffiti, only calling is “racist” and “offensive.” They say they are investigating the incident as a hate crime.
Investigators canvassed the area, asking neighbours about possible suspects.
No arrests have been made and police are now turning to the public for help.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kingston RCMP.