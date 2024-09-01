RCMP investigating homicide in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley

ATLANTIC
    The RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a 66-year-old Virginia East man with assistance from Annapolis Valley RCMP.

    Annapolis District RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death at a residence on Virginia Road in Virginia East, N.S., on Saturday at approximately 8:20 a.m.

    Investigating RCMP officers found a deceased 66-year-old man. The police said the death has been ruled a homicide in a news release.

    The investigation is being supported by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office, RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit, RCMP Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Police Dog Services and Kings District RCMP.

    The Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit asks that anyone with information about this incident contact them at 902-365-3120. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

