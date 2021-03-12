HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating the death of a 19-year-old Moncton man as a homicide.

At 3:50 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to a report of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian in the parking lot of a business at 411 Elmwood Dr., in Moncton.

Once at the scene, officers found a 19-year-old man dead. Police have not yet publicly identified the victim.

Police say they have determined his death was the result of a homicide, and the driver of the vehicle intentionally struck him.

The RCMP say the suspect fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle before they arrived.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen activity in the neighbourhood to contact them or crime stoppers.