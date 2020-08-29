HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP are asking the public for information after nine suspicious fires were set in Oakhill, N.S.

Police say since Thursday, August 27, police and Oakhill Fire Department have responded to nine fires in an uninhabited forested area on Leary Fraser Road in Oakhill.

The investigation determined the fires to be suspicious in nature. No one was injured as a result of the fires.

Anyone with information on the arson is asked to contact Lunenburg District RCMP or Crime Stoppers. The investigation is ongoing.