Advertisement
RCMP investigating nine suspicious fires in Oakhill, N.S.
Published Saturday, August 29, 2020 5:13PM ADT Last Updated Saturday, August 29, 2020 6:43PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP are asking the public for information after nine suspicious fires were set in Oakhill, N.S.
Police say since Thursday, August 27, police and Oakhill Fire Department have responded to nine fires in an uninhabited forested area on Leary Fraser Road in Oakhill.
The investigation determined the fires to be suspicious in nature. No one was injured as a result of the fires.
Anyone with information on the arson is asked to contact Lunenburg District RCMP or Crime Stoppers. The investigation is ongoing.