HALIFAX -- Perth Andover RCMP are asking the public for information following several reports of break, enter and thefts into seasonal homes in northwest, N.B.

Police say since July, they have received over six reports of break, enter and thefts into seasonal homes in the Plaster Rock, Riley Brook and Enterprise area.

Property that was stolen included firearms, construction tools and gasoline.

Police say the incidents occurred during the day and night and in most cases the suspect or suspects used force to gain entry into the unoccupied homes.

"You should always report any suspicious activity you see in your community to police", said Cpl. James Gallant with the Perth-Andover RCMP. "We also encourage the public to secure their seasonal homes and remove any valuables from plain sight before leaving it unattended."

Police ask anyone who lives in that area and has had their cottage or camp broken into, or has any information, to call Perth-Andover RCMP or Crime Stoppers.