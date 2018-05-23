

CTV Atlantic





There was a large police presence in a Moncton neighbourhood Tuesday evening as the RCMP responded to a report of a man carrying two long guns.

Police were called to the Teesdale Street area around 7:05 p.m. and set up a perimeter in the Mill Road and Drummond Street area.

Heavily-armed officers were seen in the area, along with a K9 unit, but they were unable to locate the man.

The suspect is believed to be in his 30s. He was wearing dark-coloured pants, a dark-coloured shirt, and possibly a ball cap.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP.