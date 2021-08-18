Advertisement
RCMP investigating reports of shots fired in Lower Sackville, N.S.
Published Wednesday, August 18, 2021 12:14PM ADT
Police are investigating a report of shots fired early Wednesday morning on a residential street in Lower Sackville, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP says at approximately 3:15 a.m. on August 18, officers responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Seawood Ave.
Police say they located damage to a home, but no injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing and being led by the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.