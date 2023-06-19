RCMP investigating single-vehicle crash in Richibucto-Village, N.B.

Police are seeking assistance from the public as they investigate a single-vehicle crash in Richibucto-Village, N.B.

In a release Monday, police say they responded to the crash between Richibucto Road and Cap Lumiere Road around 5 p.m. last Tuesday.

Police say the driver of a white Toyota Camry was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains there.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the driver, who was travelling eastbound on Route 505, lost control of the vehicle, went into the ditch and struck a utility pole,” said Constable Vincent Falardeau in the release.

According to the release, Ambulance New Brunswick, the Richibucto-Village Fire Department and an RCMP collision Reconstructionist attended the scene and are assisting with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).