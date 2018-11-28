Featured
RCMP investigating sudden death, fire in Moncton
The RCMP respond to a sudden death and fire at an apartment complex in Moncton on Nov. 28, 2018.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 11:40AM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 28, 2018 11:47AM AST
The RCMP is investigating a sudden death and fire at an apartment complex in Moncton.
Police say a body was found on the second level of the home Wednesday morning.
A small fire was also reported on the second level. Fire crews managed to extinguish it quickly.
An RCMP forensics unit remains on scene, along with fire investigators.
Few other details have been released at this time.