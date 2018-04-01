Featured
RCMP investigating suspicious death in Millbrook, N.S.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 1:15PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, April 1, 2018 1:39PM ADT
The RCMP is investigating the suspicious death of a 46-year-old man found dead in Millbrook, N.S.
Millbrook RCMP responded to the report of a man not breathing Sunday morning.
Police are currently on the scene in the community located just outside of Truro.
The investigation is being led by the Northeast Nova Scotia Major Crime Unit.
Officials say the investigation is still in the early stages.