RCMP investigating suspicious death of man near Tracadie
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 11:19AM ADT
The RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man near Tracadie, N.B.
Police responded to a residence on Chemin Benoit in Benoit, N.B., just before 3 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a 52-year-old man inside an apartment. He has not been identified.
Police say the man’s death is considered suspicious at this time.
An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.