

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man near Tracadie, N.B.

Police responded to a residence on Chemin Benoit in Benoit, N.B., just before 3 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 52-year-old man inside an apartment. He has not been identified.

Police say the man’s death is considered suspicious at this time.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.