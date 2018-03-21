

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating after the remains of two people were found following a suspicious house fire in Springhill, N.S.

Cumberland District RCMP responded to the home on Beaton’s Lane just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say members of the Springhill Fire Department found the remains inside the home while they were extinguishing the fire.

Springhill Fire Chief Stanley Hunter says the victims were found on the main floor of the home and that the couple was new to the community.

Hunter says the fire appears to have started in the basement of the home, which was under renovation. He also says the fire caused internal damage to the home, but was extinguished quickly.

No details have been released about the victims. Autopsies will be conducted to determine a cause of death.

Police say they are treating the fire as suspicious.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Service and the fire marshal’s office are assisting the RCMP with the investigation.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Dan MacIntosh



