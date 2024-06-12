RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ fire in Liverpool, N.S.

Queens District RCMP is investigating a fire that occurred last month in Liverpool, N.S., which is believed to be suspicious.

Police and fire services responded to a report of a structure fire on Main Street around 4:40 a.m. on May 13, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Police say the structure, an abandoned home, was destroyed by the fire and investigators believe the fire is “suspicious in nature.”

No one was injured in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact Queens District RCMP at 902-354-5721 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

