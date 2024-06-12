ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ fire in Liverpool, N.S.

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    Queens District RCMP is investigating a fire that occurred last month in Liverpool, N.S., which is believed to be suspicious.

    Police and fire services responded to a report of a structure fire on Main Street around 4:40 a.m. on May 13, according to a news release from the RCMP.

    Police say the structure, an abandoned home, was destroyed by the fire and investigators believe the fire is “suspicious in nature.”

    No one was injured in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact Queens District RCMP at 902-354-5721 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?

    Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News