HALIFAX -- RCMP in Kings County is investigating an arson that happened on McKittrick Road in North Kentville, N.S.

The RCMP and Kentville Fire Department responded to a home that was on fire at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Preliminary information received by police indicated there was a man inside that may have weapons.

Police did not locate anyone inside the home, and the fire has been deemed suspicious.

Nobody was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.