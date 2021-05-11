Advertisement
RCMP investigating theft of catalytic converters from N.S. scrap yard
Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021 10:18AM ADT
Nova Scotia RCMP is asking the public for information after six catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in a scrap yard in Grande Anse, N.S.
Share:
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is asking the public for information after six catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in a scrap yard in Grande Anse, N.S.
Police say between May 3 to May 4, catalytic converters from six different vehicles were sawed off and stolen from a scrap yard on Black River Rd. in Grande Anse, a small community in Cape Breton’s Richmond County.
Richmond County RCMP say a saw blade was located near one of the vehicles.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.