The RCMP is investigating after musical instruments, a karaoke machine, and a safe containing a quarter collection were stolen from a home in Saint-Léonard, N.B.

Police received a complaint about a break and enter and theft at a home on Route 144 shortly before 6:30 p.m. on July 23.

Police say musical instruments, including a trumpet, a violin, and a ukulele were stolen from the home, along with a gramophone, a karaoke machine, and a video camera.

A safe containing a collection of quarters from different years representing different provinces, a collection of RCMP quarters from 1976, and a collection of old Canadian currency bills, was also stolen from the home.

Police believe the incident happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. on July 22 and 6:20 p.m. on July 23.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.