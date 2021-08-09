HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP is investigating a pair of reports of shots fired in North Preston, N.S. on Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Police say at 2:07 p.m. on August 7, they received a report of a shooting on Downey Road.

Upon arrival, police learned that a black Subaru Impreza was shot at ‘numerous times’ by another vehicle. The vehicle was damaged as a result of the gunshots, but no occupants were injured.

Police say the suspect vehicle fled the area and was occupied by ‘a number of people’.

At 6:02 p.m. on August 8, Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a shooting on North Preston Road.

Officers responded and learned that approximately ten shots had been fired in the area. Police say no one was injured as a result.

Both investigations are ongoing and are being led by the Halifax Integrated Guns and Gangs Unit, which is comprised of members of the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police. The investigation is being supported by RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.