HALIFAX -- The RCMP’s Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit is investigating two incidents that happened in the Kings and Hants counties on Sunday, including a homicide and home invasion.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, two residents fled their home on Ridge Road in Wolfville, N.S. after people unknown to them entered the residence while they were sleeping.

When police arrived, they found evidence that someone had been injured, but it was not one of the homeowners.

Police say the homeowners do not know the identity of the intruders, however, police do not believe this was a random act.

According to police, the suspects were seen leaving the area in a grey van.

Also on Sunday, just after 7 a.m., police responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the Rocks Road area of St. Croix, N.S.

The vehicle involved was a grey van, and police have confirmed a body was inside.

Police are still working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s office to determine the identity of the deceased.

The Major Crime Unit is being assisted by the RCMP Forensic Identification Services, Special Tactical Operations, Underwater Recovery Team, and Nova Scotia RCMP Remotely Piloted Aircraft services.

Police have interviewed multiple people to assist with the investigation, however they are still asking anyone who might know something to call police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.