HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick RCMP says a kayaker found a body on Navy Island, near St. Andrews, N.B. Saturday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., police say they got a call after the kayaker found a woman’s body along a rocky area in the water on the island.

Two local fire departments helped police recover the body, and an autopsy is scheduled, to identify the remains.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.


 