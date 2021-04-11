Advertisement
RCMP: Kayaker finds body on Navy Island, N.B.
Published Sunday, April 11, 2021 1:21PM ADT Last Updated Sunday, April 11, 2021 6:37PM ADT
HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick RCMP says a kayaker found a body on Navy Island, near St. Andrews, N.B. Saturday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., police say they got a call after the kayaker found a woman’s body along a rocky area in the water on the island.
Two local fire departments helped police recover the body, and an autopsy is scheduled, to identify the remains.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
