Ingonish RCMP have charged a 48-year-old man with several serious offences after two-vehicle collision on Meat Cove Road in Capstick on the evening of Aug. 28.

Police say the collision between a van and a small car left three people with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“The driver of the van initially fled the scene,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Through investigation, the RCMP determined the driver of the van intentionally struck the small car with his vehicle, and caused it to run off the road.”

The Mounties eventually located and arrested The RCMP subsequently located and arrested Simon Bonnar, who is alleged to be the driver of the van.

Bonnar faces the following charges:

mischief Causing Danger to Life (3 counts)

assault with a Weapon

assault Causing Bodily Harm

aggravated Assault

dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident

a number of applicable charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Bonnar was held in custody until Monday, when he was arraigned in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court. He was remanded again and will appear in court again on Wednesday.