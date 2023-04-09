RCMP locate body of missing boater in Eel lake

The RCMP says its underwater dive team recovered the body of a missing boater on Sunday in the frigid waters of Eel Lake in Digby County, Nova Scotia.

A search and recovery effort began Friday night around 5 p.m., when police say a man fell overboard and went missing after a boat collision on the lake, which is 8 kilometres east of Saulnierville.

Police say another man involved in the collision was rescued.

A helicopter from the Department of Natural Resources, along with a ground search and rescue team was called in to assist with the search but were unsuccessful in locating the missing boater over the weekend.

On Sunday, the RCMP underwater dive team was in the water as the search and rescue operation turned into a recovery effort.

Police have not released the name of the deceased or shared any information regarding the collision but only say the investigation is ongoing.