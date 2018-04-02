

CTV Atlantic





The driver of a car involved in a crosswalk incident in Windsor over the weekend has been located.

Police responded to the scene of an alleged hit-and-run near 494 King Street in Windsor, N.S., around 11:17 a.m. Saturday. Police said officers located the injured man, but the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

Police said the pedestrian also left the scene and his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.