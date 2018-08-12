

CTV Atlantic





MIDDLE RIVER, N.S. - Police have located two hikers on Gairloch Mountain in Middle River, N.S. after they spent a night lost in the woods.

Victoria County RCMP say they received a call from a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman who had become lost in the rough terrain just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Cape Breton, Cheticamp and Inverness Ground Search and Rescue teams along with RCMP Police Dog services assisted in the search.

The pair was located by a Joint Rescue Coordination Centre helicopter at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Both hikers were given medical assessments and airlifted to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital as a precautionary measure.