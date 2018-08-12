Featured
RCMP locate hikers who spent night lost in Cape Breton woods
Two hikers have been located after spending the night lost in the woods in Cape Breton
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, August 12, 2018 3:13PM ADT
MIDDLE RIVER, N.S. - Police have located two hikers on Gairloch Mountain in Middle River, N.S. after they spent a night lost in the woods.
Victoria County RCMP say they received a call from a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman who had become lost in the rough terrain just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Cape Breton, Cheticamp and Inverness Ground Search and Rescue teams along with RCMP Police Dog services assisted in the search.
The pair was located by a Joint Rescue Coordination Centre helicopter at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Both hikers were given medical assessments and airlifted to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital as a precautionary measure.